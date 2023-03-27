MSNBC host Katie Phang got visibly choked up when the actor asked about her late father.

Watch James Hong bring MSNBC host to tears in heartwarming interview: Your father 'would be very proud'

Actor James Hong shared a tender moment with MSNBC host Katie Phang during a virtual interview.

During an appearance on The Katie Phang Show over the weekend, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star brought the TV host to tears after he said that her late father would "be very proud" of her. The remark came after Hong shared details about his own family, consisting of his three daughters and eight grandchildren.

"I know that they must be really proud of you," Phang told Hong. "I lost my father going on four years this June, and so I know that they're really proud of you. I'm so glad that you're still going. Thanks for all of the stuff that you've done for our community, and that you're continuing to do."

"So did your father see you as you are now, as the moderator, the only Asian, with her own name on a program?" Hong asked.

Phang got visibly choked up and shared that her father died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia on Father's Day 2019, "so he never got to see me do this," she said. "But I know he was proud of me."

Hong replied, "I would be. You are doing a great job. I'm sure your father — and I, being a father — would be very proud of our children stepping forward, you know? Carrying our name forward."

The legendary actor, revered for helping to pave the way for Asian actors in Hollywood, won his first SAG Award this year for Everything Everywhere All At Once, director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's sci-fi drama about an unassuming laundromat owner (Michelle Yeoh) called on to save the multiverse. Hong delivered a rousing, unfiltered acceptance speech on behalf of the cast that quickly went viral.

Stephanie Hsu, Tallie Medel, Brian Le, James Hong, Andy Le, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 SAG Awards Stephanie Hsu, Tallie Medel, Brian Le, James Hong, Andy Le, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan at the 2023 SAG Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I got my first SAG card 70 years ago. My first movie was with Clark Gable," Hong said from the stage. "Back in those days, I have to tell you this, the leading roles were played by these guys with their eyes taped up. And the producer said that Asians were not good enough, and they are not box office. But, look at us now, huh?"

