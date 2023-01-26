HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it.

The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.

But another reason the cancellations weren't totally jarring is that DC Films has been undergoing a shakeup ever since The Suicide Squad director and producer Peter Safran took over the studio's superhero screen adaptations. However, Gunn has now clarified that he and Safran had nothing to do with the move.

"The decision to end the series precedes us," Gunn wrote on Twitter amid speculation that he and Safran pulled the plug on them. "But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows."

Doom Patrol; Titans 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans' will both end with their fourth seasons. | Credit: HBO Max (2)

Both Titans and Doom Patrol debuted on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service before switching over to HBO Max after that app launched in 2020. Harley Quinn also hails from DC Universe, but there seems to be no end in sight for that popular animated series — it was recently renewed for season 4, and its Valentine's Day special hits HBO Max next month.

Doom Patrol and Titans have each split their final seasons into two installments. Their final batches of episodes do not yet have premiere dates.

