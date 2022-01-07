The Late Late Show will be off the air for 'next few days' as James Corden tests positive for COVID-19

The late-night host announced the news on Thursday, revealing that he's vaccinated, boosted, and feels "completely fine."

Another late-night show has encountered a COVID-induced hiccup.

On Thursday, The Late Late Show host James Corden revealed in a post on his social media that he had tested positive for the virus.

"I just tested positive for COVID 19," Corden wrote in the post. "I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."

Nevertheless, in keeping with safety protocols, the host confirmed that his CBS late-night show "will be off the air for the next few days."

"Stay safe everyone," he concluded his note. "All my love, James x"

Instead of new episodes of the show, CBS will air repeats of old episodes through this week and next — with plans to resume with new episodes starting Jan. 18.

This week, fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also announced they had tested positive for the virus recently. Like Corden, Meyers said his NBC show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, would be canceled through the end of the week, with new episodes to return remotely on Monday.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

