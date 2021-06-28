James Corden says The Late Late Show will update 'Spill Your Guts' game after backlash

James Corden has heard the criticism about his ongoing "Spill Your Guts" game on CBS' The Late Late Show, and he now says the team is course correcting.

With "Spill Your Guts," Corden presents his guests with foods that are meant to be gross and gives them the option of answering personal questions or eating what's in front of them. A TikTok user, Kim Saira, had posted a video that noted some of the plates the show uses for this bit are "actual Asian food." She then started a Change.org petition, which has since amassed more than 45,000 signatures, for Corden to issue an apology and for the show to remove the segment.

"We heard that this was a thing," Corden said during a June appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "As you said at the start, we want to make a show that's full of joy. We don't want to make a show that upsets anybody."

After cutting out for a moment due to a poor wifi connection, Corden returned to say, "We completely understand. I don't know when we're gonna do that bit again, but when we do we absolutely won't use any of those foods. It's not for us to determine whether somebody's upset or hurt about something. All we can do is go, 'All right. We get it. We hear you. We won't do that.'"

The original TikTok video mentioning this point included footage of Corden's "Spill Your Guts" segment with Jimmy Kimmel in which both were presented with a thousand-year-old egg, pig blood curd, and balut. "Wow, it all looks so terrible," Kimmel said, while Corden called it "really disgusting" and "horrific."

"In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the Change.org petition reads. "So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it."