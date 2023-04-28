"This show is everything. It is everything I've ever wanted it to be."

That's our show.

On Thursday night, Corden celebrated eight years of hosting CBS' late-night series with a poignant send-off that featured appearances by Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, a video message from President Joe Biden (!), and an emotional goodbye to viewers.

"I've been thinking for a while the last few weeks about what I was gonna say as we come to the end of the show after this wonderful adventure," Corden began. "And, if I'm honest, I've struggled at times. I've struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years has meant to me. It's almost impossible. Frankly, I don't know where to start."

Corden, who replaced Craig Ferguson as host in March 2015, announced that he would be stepping down exactly a year ago to the day of his final episode. Looking back at his 1,200-episode run, he said, "I sit here now, today, with nothing but love, gratitude, and pride. This show is everything. It is everything I've ever wanted it to be."

However, starting to get choked up, Corden added that his tenure wouldn't have been possible without the help of "this incredible family" who put the show together each night, including the house-band leader Reggie Watts and co-head writer Ian Karmel.

"So many of our team here, they started on this show on day one and here we are, 1,200 shows later," he said. "I would like to take this moment to thank each and every one of you who works on this show from the bottom of my heart."

The British star then directed the end of his speech to all the viewers tuning in, calling for unity amid the U.S.'s ongoing political tensions.

"Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me [and] my family. My son was 3, our daughter was 12 weeks old, and we now have another small person and she's American," Corden joked about his youngest daughter, Charlotte. "We started with [Barack] Obama, then [Donald] Trump, then a global pandemic, and I've watched America change a lot."

He continued, "Over these past few years, I've watched divisions grow. And I've seen and I've felt a sense of negativity bubbling up and at points boil over. I guess all I really want to say tonight is I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world."

Corden explained that he's considered the U.S. "a place of optimism and joy" throughout his life. "And yes, it has flaws. So many. But show me a country that doesn't. Show me a person that doesn't," he said. "We are all trying to figure this out. We are, every single one of us, a work in progress, and just because somebody disagrees with you, it doesn't make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different."

Instead, Corden encouraged viewers to "look for the light" in life because "if you do, it's out there" to find. "That's all this show has ever been about. All we've ever wanted is to just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day."

"Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me into your home every night," he concluded. "I've never taken for granted what an absolute privilege this has been."

Then, in true Corden style, he ended the episode with a musical performance that encapsulated his experience helming the talk show.

"As the end of the show fast approaches / I gaze at the studio floor / We filled it with thousands of moments of joy / And now there won't be any more," he sang. "Yet I know as I look in the camera / For the very last time as your host / That each of those thousands of moments of joy / Is the one I'll remember the most."

"Part of me thinks, 'Why not stay here forever?' / But deep in my heart, I just know," Corden tearfully continued. "It's time I was going / It's time / Thanks for watching / That's our show."

His parting words were simple and sweet. "Thank you so much for your time, everybody," he said. "I will miss you. Goodnight."

Watch Corden's final Late Late episode in full above.

