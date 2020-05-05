James Corden throws virtual Pet Gala to replace canceled Met Gala

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Just like virtually everything else, this year's star-studded Met Gala was postponed indefinitely. So, James Corden and stylist Brad Goreski found a replacement event: the Pet Gala. As Lady Gaga, a frequent standout of the Met Gala, would say, "Put your paws up."

The Late Late Show host put out a call to pet owners in quarantine to dress up their dogs, cats, rabbits, what have you in looks inspired by what would've been this year's Met Gala theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration. In other words, these are looks inspired by fashion's past and future.

Stylist and fashion commentator Brad Goreski offered some sartorial critiques as he and Corden watched videos of these pets walking down their own red carpet runways. Some had trains, some had fashion reveals, others merged what Goreski called "fashion and versatility." The winners of the night were Brutus with his "truly, truly timeless" look and Marlo Burke with her Carol Channing-meets-Liza-Minnelli sequin dress.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

