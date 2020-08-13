James Corden's parents watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video

"They seem like very good friends, don't they?"

Turns out a pair of 60somethings are a bit more welcoming of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video than a certain 36-year-old conservative personality.

For some wholesome Late Late Show content, James Corden asked his parents, Malcolm and Margaret, to watch "WAP" for the first time and to have his producers record their reactions for the show. They definitely clutched their pearls and Margaret definitely tried to shield her husband's eyes from the rappers' "well-endowed up top" areas, but they also had some very polite British things to say.

"They seem like very good friends, don't they?" Margaret remarked as Card B and Megan Thee Stallion draped themselves in snakes.

Neither of them understood the Kylie Jenner cameo. They figured "she must be important," but also "she's not singing or anything."

Final judgments: Malcolm really like "the artistic effect," while Margaret wasn't sure if this could be considered art.

