James Corden tackles singing the Mortal Kombat theme song with mixed results

James Corden is definitely a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to performing — the late-night host has proven his singing chops in movie musicals like The Prom and Into The Woods as well as Carpool Karaoke. On Monday night's episode of CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden, the host tackled singing the Mortal Kombat theme song in honor of the recent release of the film. And, well... let's just say there are some areas where he has his work cut out for him.

In the video skit, Corden shows up at a recording studio decked out in proper '80s gear prepared to lay down some vocals for the Mortal Kombat theme song — a techno beat where the words of the video game are yelled over and over again. But his first attempt doesn't go so well. After being told to do it again with "a little more energy," Corden does, singing the words a little better. It still doesn't seem to work, though.

"The game is called Mortal Kombat, so maybe more like a primal scream. Just let it out," coaxes the producer. A very serious Corden attempts once again... only to forget the words. He then starts shouting out random words that sound like "Mortal Kombat." And right when the producer is ready to throw in the towel... he finally gets it right.

EW gave the film a C, noting "the new Mortal Kombat unfortunately doesn't bring the same kind of ingenuity to adapting the video games it's named after." Still, the film managed to take in $22.5 million at the box office on its opening weekend, making it by far the top grossing film and giving a nice boost to theaters attempting to rebound in the wake of the pandemic.