James Corden finally gets hit by a car in his last 'Crosswalk the Musical'

Next time you find yourself trapped in the never-ending purgatory of Los Angeles traffic, it won't have anything to do with Olaf or Grizabella. With James Corden's final episode of The Late Late Show airing Thursday, the late-night host is bidding farewell to the beloved bit that has plagued L.A. drivers since 2015. Yes, "Crosswalk the Musical" is coming to an end.

Though not nearly as famous as "Carpool Karaoke" (a segment that inspired one of the very first AppleTV+ series) the "Crosswalk" performances have been a viral hit all on their own. Each video sees Corden and a star-studded ensemble turning an L.A. crosswalk into a makeshift stage. By far the best part is the reaction of the crowd: random drivers who look on in apathy, mild indifference, or sometimes absolute amazement.

"When I moved here eight years ago, I had two goals," Corden explains in the final performance. "To bring live theater to the desolate cultural wasteland that is Los Angeles and to make friends with as many celebrities as I can." Mission accomplished?

To take his final crosswalk bow, Corden enlists the help of Jane Krakowski and four-time "Crosswalk the Musical" performer Josh Gad. They join an ensemble of singers and dancers to tackle classics like "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Singin' in the Rain," and even "Another Day of Sun," from La La Land.

Even after the musical performances, "Crosswalk" goes out with a bang. After taking a bow and accepting his flowers, Corden can't let the bit go. He theatrically sprints back into the intersection, yelling, "Don't honk at me. I am a star!"

One motorist doesn't get the message and drives on — hitting Corden with their car. It's a stunt, of course, made more hilarious by the response from Gad and Krakowski, who wake Corden with comforting words: "You saved the theater, James," Gad says. "You and Lin-Manuel Miranda," Krakowski adds.

