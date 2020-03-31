James Corden enlists BTS, Ben Platt, and more for virtual performances to lift our spirits

Pretty much every concert and festival has been canceled due to COVID-19, but that didn't stop James Corden from enlisting musicians like BTS and Ben Platt to share their music on Monday.

During The Late Late Show's special Home Fest edition, the host — who was filming in his garage — welcomed the South Korean band's seven members performing from their rehearsal space at home.

We got to see the guys sing and dance to their hit song "Boy With Luv," and got a glimpse at what they wear at home. Most donned their best streetwear, with one member, V (also known as Taehyung), going extra casual by wearing slides.

The performance is bound to perk up fans who are no longer able to see the supergroup on its Map of the Soul tour. BTS recently postponed tour dates in South Korea and North America, while later dates in Europe and Japan are still currently set to take place.

To close out the episode, Platt and his castmates from Dear Evan Hansen got together from their respective homes to sing the inspirational song "You Will Be Found" from their hit Broadway musical.

Previously on the special, John Legend, Dua Lipa, and Andrea Bocelli also treated us to virtual concerts, while David Blaine performed magic.

Platt recently threw a virtual dance party for his fans with his friends Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher, with the playlist including everything from Haim to Lizzo. They also raised money for the New York City Food Bank.

