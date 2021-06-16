Ariana Grande and James Corden celebrate 'no lockdowns anymore' with full-scale musical

The Late Late Show With James Corden Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Late Late Show host James Corden celebrated California ending lockdown with a spoof of "Good Morning Baltimore" featuring some Hairspray alumni.

Singing "No Lockdowns Anymore" through the streets of Los Angeles, the late-night host celebrates "turning off Zoom after 15 long months stuck on mute" before guest Ariana Grande, who played Penny Pingleton in NBC's Hairspray Live!, comes in to suggest, "Let's hit the club and get drunk and get matching tattoos."

In addition to sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of the number on Tuesday, Grande teased "a very special, heart attack provoking cameo" that turned out to be from Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who originated the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in Broadway's Hairspray.

The actress tweeted "Thank you for being such Broadway Fans to include me in this incredible event!" Her and Grande hit a quick eight count together in the video.

Watch the full video of Corden, Grande, and Winokur performing "No Lockdowns Anymore" above.

