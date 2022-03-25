James Bond franchise to shoot for the small screen with new competition show 007's Road to a Million

Have you ever watched a James Bond action sequence and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Me neither. Nevertheless, it was announced today that armchair super-spies will have an opportunity to test their espionage mettle on a new show titled 007's Road to a Million.

The UK Amazon Original series is produced by 72 Films, in collaboration with legendary James Bond movie franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and MGM Television. Filming will start later this year, with the new series launching exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

No Time To Die Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die' | Credit: MGM

007's Road to a Million will feature contestants competing in a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Billed as a test of intelligence and endurance, the show will be filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the Bond movies.

In addition to conquering physical obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in various spots around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Anyone interested in taking part in the cutthroat series can apply here. Everyone else can just stay on the couch and watch No Time to Die again.

