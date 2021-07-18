Jameela Jamil confirms She-Hulk role, shows off fighting prowess

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" Jamil shared.

Jameela Jamil has found another forking good place in life – learning how to kick butt in the MCU.

The actress, who had been rumored to be a part of Marvel's She-Hulk television series cast, confirmed her involvement in the show (and MCU's Phase 4), with a TikTok showing her learning fight choreography.

"I can't believe I get to say this, but…" she wrote on the opening slate of her TikTok (her first ever), before cutting to a video showing her punching, twisting, and kicking -- all to the intro to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Jameela Jamil | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" she added in another slate after the combat practice, and #SheHulk, and #AnythingIsPossibleKids.

Jamil closed out the footage with an image showing her as a toddler, in a fight stance.

"GAH! I've peaked in silliness. I'm so excited!" The Good Place alum wrote as she reshared her TikTok on Twitter.

She-Hulk is lined up to follow Marvel's next live-action series, the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye.