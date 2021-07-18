Jameela Jamil confirms She-Hulk role, shows off fighting prowess

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" Jamil shared.

By Jolie Lash
July 18, 2021 at 01:24 PM EDT
Advertisement

Jameela Jamil has found another forking good place in life – learning how to kick butt in the MCU.

The actress, who had been rumored to be a part of Marvel's She-Hulk television series cast, confirmed her involvement in the show (and MCU's Phase 4), with a TikTok showing her learning fight choreography.

"I can't believe I get to say this, but…" she wrote on the opening slate of her TikTok (her first ever), before cutting to a video showing her punching, twisting, and kicking -- all to the intro to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

Jameela Jamil
| Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" she added in another slate after the combat practice, and #SheHulk, and #AnythingIsPossibleKids.

Jamil closed out the footage with an image showing her as a toddler, in a fight stance.

"GAH! I've peaked in silliness. I'm so excited!" The Good Place alum wrote as she reshared her TikTok on Twitter.

Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany is playing lawyer-slash-superhero Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney+ series, which is being written and led by Emmy winner Jessica Gao. Jamil had been connected to the show, which will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tim Roth, who is expected to play Abomination again (he previously played the role in the Ed Norton Hulk film). In June, The Hollywood Reporter published a story noting Jamil will play villain Titania, but the actress' recent social post is the first time she has addressed the She-Hulk news, herself.

She-Hulk is lined up to follow Marvel's next live-action series, the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye.

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com