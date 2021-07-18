Jameela Jamil confirms She-Hulk role, shows off fighting prowess
"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" Jamil shared.
Jameela Jamil has found another forking good place in life – learning how to kick butt in the MCU.
The actress, who had been rumored to be a part of Marvel's She-Hulk television series cast, confirmed her involvement in the show (and MCU's Phase 4), with a TikTok showing her learning fight choreography.
"I can't believe I get to say this, but…" she wrote on the opening slate of her TikTok (her first ever), before cutting to a video showing her punching, twisting, and kicking -- all to the intro to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."
"Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!" she added in another slate after the combat practice, and #SheHulk, and #AnythingIsPossibleKids.
Jamil closed out the footage with an image showing her as a toddler, in a fight stance.
"GAH! I've peaked in silliness. I'm so excited!" The Good Place alum wrote as she reshared her TikTok on Twitter.
Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany is playing lawyer-slash-superhero Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney+ series, which is being written and led by Emmy winner Jessica Gao. Jamil had been connected to the show, which will also feature Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tim Roth, who is expected to play Abomination again (he previously played the role in the Ed Norton Hulk film). In June, The Hollywood Reporter published a story noting Jamil will play villain Titania, but the actress' recent social post is the first time she has addressed the She-Hulk news, herself.
She-Hulk is lined up to follow Marvel's next live-action series, the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye.
Related content:
Comments