Jake Johnson shoots and misses (a lot) in first look at Netflix's Hoops

New Girl alum Jake Johnson is shooting for a new comedy hit.

Netflix has unveiled the first look at its upcoming animated series Hoops, which stars Johnson as a hotheaded, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach.

"Let me show you how it's done," Coach Ben Hopkins tells his team during practice in the teaser above, before proceeding to miss every possible shot, even a dunk on a lowered rim.

Created by Ben Hoffman (The Late Late Show), who once guest-starred on New Girl, Hoops follows the pathetic and shameless Coach Hopkins' mission to turn around his awful squad in hopes of turning his own miserable life around and getting promoted up to the "big leagues."

Cast alongside Johnson are Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street) as Ben's former pro athlete father, Barry Hopkins; Natasha Leggero (Another Period) as Ben's estranged wife, Shannon; Ron Funches (Harley Quinn) as Ben's quiet and patient best friend/assistant coach, Ron; Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Lenwood High's unlucky in love principal, Opal; and A.D. Miles (Wet Hot American Summer) as Ben's 7-foot star player, Matty.

Hoops premieres Aug. 21 on Netflix.