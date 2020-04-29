Gyllenhaal and Stephen Colbert are now bread-mates/bonded breadwinners for life.

Sorry ladies, Jake Gyllenhaal is in a 'relationship' with sourdough bread right now

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert type TV Show genre Talk Show

Jake Gyllenhaal has changed his status to "in a relationship" ... with sourdough bread. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor realized this probably wasn't the most interesting topic of discussion during his Late Show interview with Stephen Colbert, but "there's a very particular kind of audience who is definitely into this."

Colbert was definitely into it. The two bonded over their shared love for sourdough bread and are now bread-mates for life. "As my hair's grown longer and as I've slowly inched into the hipster world, I've found myself falling in love with sourdough," Gyllenhaal admitted.

The actor of stage (Sea Wall/A Life) and screen (Velvet Buzzsaw) also talked about his appearance during the Stephen Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration special and his shirtless-to-shirted handstand challenge with what Colbert called his "romantic partner," Tom Holland. But let's get back to the bread.

"Shh! I have sourdough rising," Gyllenhaal joked. "Shh! It needs to rest. It's resting." Watch the joyous moment above.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: