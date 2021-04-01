Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith recall 'swooning' over women in candid sexuality chat

Mother-daughter pair welcomes Niecy Nash — who recently came out — to Red Table Talk to discuss queer attraction.

The red table got red hot as Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith candidly discussed their feelings on fluid sexuality.

Inspired by actress Niecy Nash's recent surprise marriage to Jessica Betts, Wednesday's episode of the mother-daughter pair's Red Table Talk series focused on same-sex attraction, with both women suggesting that they're open to the possibility.

After Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, revealed that she's never experimented with women, the actress said that, in the past, "It wasn't for me, either," though she's loved "being amongst" other women throughout her life.

"I never could connect to women romantically," the Girls Trip star, 49, continued. "But, that's not to say that it couldn't be. You just never know."

Jada also said she wouldn't be surprised if her 20-year-old daughter, Willow, eventually settled down with a woman.

"I've had my fair share of swooning, thinking, 'Oh my God, she's so beautiful, she's so talented,'" Willow said, to which Jaida responded: "I've swooned a lot. I will say that. I've had two times I've been infatuated with a woman. I've swooned two times, early, early on, like, twenties."

Willow finished by saying that she's never been in love with a woman, but remained optimistic that "it could happen" because she's had strong feelings for others in the past.

"That feeling that you get when you're with your sisters, that understanding and that acceptance and that softness, I feel like is very appealing. Specifically to me," she said.

Watch the Smiths discuss their candid views on sexuality in the full Red Table Talk interview — featuring Nash and Betts — above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Paradise City star Booboo Stewart is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.