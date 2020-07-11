Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Red Table Talk shatters Facebook's 24-hour viewing record

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are bringing views to the table.

The latest episode of Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk set a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day. While the numbers aren't officially verified yet, this smashes the previous record of 7.6 million, held by another Red Table Talk episode featuring Jordyn Woods.

The new episode saw the couple addressing rumors that Pinkett Smith had an affair with singer-songwriter August Alsina with her husband's blessing. Pinkett Smith said she had a relationship with Alsina while she and Smith were separated, saying she doesn't "really look at it as a transgression at all." The Smiths have since reconciled and gotten back together.

"I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though," Smith said, laughing. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."

Red Table Talk earned a Daytime Emmy nomination last year, a first for Facebook. You can watch the latest episode here.