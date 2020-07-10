Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith set the record straight on affair rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are opening up about rumors that she had an affair with singer-songwriter August Alsina.

In the latest emotional, and often humorous, episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the actress sat down with her husband to clear the air. The duo started off the episode by admitting that they normally prefer to be private about their relationship, but they felt the need to be transparent. "I know there's a lot of stuff going on in the world right now, even though this is minuscule, I do feel like it's these kinds of things that create the world we're in," Pinkett Smith said.

Alsina claimed in a recent interview with Angela Lee on YouTube that he had an affair with Pinkett Smith, with her husband's blessing. A Smith family source denied the allegations at the time.

When Smith asked her what really happened, she said that about four years ago she entered into a close friendship with Alsina when he "needed some help" because he "was really sick." The two admitted that the friendship between Alsina and their family came at a time when their own marriage was on the rocks. "I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though," Smith said, laughing. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."

Pinkett Smith said her relationship with Alsina proceeded at that time. She said she wanted to address the claim that Smith gave permission, saying "the only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," and she wanted people to know that Alsina was not a homewrecker, given that she and her husband were separated at the time. She said with regard to the relationship with Alsina, she "just wanted to feel good" and that it felt good for her to "just help heal somebody."

"I don't really look at it as a transgression at all," she said. "Through that particular journey I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity, and I was really able to do some really deep healing." Eventually, Alsina broke off contact with her, and she said she hasn't heard from him since. The Smiths proceeded to work things out and got back together.

"We came together young, and we were both broken in our own ways and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical," Smith said.

"Yeah, it's the idea of any relationship in trying to get to deeper understanding of love is going to be forged in fire," Pinkett Smith said.

Ultimately, the Smiths learned a lot and are now in a place of "unconditional love," they said. "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life," the two joked, making a reference to Smith's Bad Boys film franchise.

The Smiths have been married since 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow.