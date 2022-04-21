The Facebook Watch series opened with title cards addressing how the family is dealing with the aftermath of the Oscars controversy.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her family aren't ready to bring Will Smith's Oscars slap to the table just yet.

The Matrix and Girls Trip actress kicked off season 5 of her Facebook Watch talk series Red Table Talk Wednesday with a typed message addressing the March 27 controversy, ignited after her Oscar-winning husband approached presenter Chris Rock and hit him in the face during the live telecast after he made a joke about her shaved head despite the actress' revelation that she has alopecia.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," the actress wrote in the season 5 premiere's title card, which appeared on screen before Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris interviewed performer and Moonlight star Janelle Monáe. "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us."

Following the polarizing moment during the ABC broadcast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a board meeting on April 8 at which they decided to ban the King Richard star from attending the Oscars and other Academy-related events for the next 10 years. Smith previously resigned from the Academy and apologized to Rock, his fellow nominees, and the organization for the incident.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the Academy said in a statement announcing Smith's ban. "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Pinkett Smith later released a short statement on Instagram indicating she was "here for" a "season of healing" in the wake of the slap.

While many condemned Smith's behavior at the Oscars, others — like Pinkett Smith's Girls Trip costar Tiffany Haddish — praised him for protecting his wife.

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me. As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say like, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me," Haddish said after the Oscars. "And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives."

The Red Table Talk season 5 premiere is now available to stream on Facebook Watch.

