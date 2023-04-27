The show's producers are looking for a new home for the interview series.

Another season of Red Table Talk is officially off the table — at least for now.

The hit talk show — hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith — has been canceled following Meta's decision to shutter all of its Facebook Watch Originals, EW has learned. However, series producer Westbrook is actively shopping it to other potential outlets.

Deadline was the first to report the news, noting that none of the programming on Facebook's streaming service would return for another season as Meta plans to pivot toward more virtual-reality-focused content.

Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith on 'Red Table Talk' | Credit: Red Table Talk/YouTube

Meta representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In 2020, the Daytime Emmy–winning series inspired the spin-off Red Table Talk: The Estefans, starring legendary singer Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily, and her niece Lili, who would also sit down together for painful and powerful conversations.

Since its premiere in 2018, Red Table Talk has also yielded some of the most talked-about celebrity interviews of the past few years, including one in which Jennette McCurdy discussed her complicated relationship with her late mother.

