Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk canceled as Meta shuts down Facebook Watch Originals
- TV Show
Another season of Red Table Talk is officially off the table — at least for now.
The hit talk show — hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith — has been canceled following Meta's decision to shutter all of its Facebook Watch Originals, EW has learned. However, series producer Westbrook is actively shopping it to other potential outlets.
Deadline was the first to report the news, noting that none of the programming on Facebook's streaming service would return for another season as Meta plans to pivot toward more virtual-reality-focused content.
Meta representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Over the course of five seasons, Red Table Talk featured three generations of Pinkett Smith's family sitting down at its titular table to weigh in on a variety of topics. Her husband, Will Smith, also appeared as a guest on the show, as did fellow stars including Constance Wu, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek-Pinaut, Kelly Osbourne, Keanu Reeves, and Jennette McCurdy.
In 2020, the Daytime Emmy–winning series inspired the spin-off Red Table Talk: The Estefans, starring legendary singer Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily, and her niece Lili, who would also sit down together for painful and powerful conversations.
Since its premiere in 2018, Red Table Talk has also yielded some of the most talked-about celebrity interviews of the past few years, including one in which Jennette McCurdy discussed her complicated relationship with her late mother.
On another memorable episode, Pinkett Smith called for Chris Rock and her husband to "reconcile" after Smith slapped Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about Pinkett Smith's alopecia.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more
Related content:
- Jada Pinkett Smith urges Will Smith, Chris Rock to 'reconcile' after Oscars slap: 'We need them both'
- Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk season 5 says family is in 'deep healing' after Will Smith Oscars slap
- Constance Wu felt betrayed by her community after Simu Liu joked about her Fresh Off the Boat tweets
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|