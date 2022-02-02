This time, however, Jada and the Queen are on opposite sides of the law.

Jada Pinkett Smith to set if off with Queen Latifah on The Equalizer

While we wait ever so patiently for a sequel to 2017's Girls Trip — Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah are sating our hunger for their on-screen hijinks on an upcoming episode of CBS's The Equalizer.

Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, the titular Equalizer, and Pinkett Smith will play Jessie Cook, "a savant-level thief with a photographic memory," according to a release about the actress's impending appearance.

Girls Trip Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah in 'Girls Trip' | Credit: Michele K. Short/Universal

Though brilliant — and the best at what she does, Cook is also described as "devious, unpredictable, and amoral." Briefly recruited by the CIA for her considerable skills, Cook and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day. (A bank heist with Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise perhaps?) Sure, Cook and McCall get along "like oil and water," but they're also "a whole lot of fun to watch."

Of course, the last time we had a whole lot of fun watching Pinkett Smith and Latifah was a lockdown reunion on the former's Red Table Talk, in which they and their fellow Girls Trip stars discussed celebrity crushes. Latifah and Pinkett Smith also starred in the "era-defining" 1996 heist film, Set It Off, playing friends who plan a bank robbery for a chance to improve their lot in life.

And as for that Girls Trip sequel, producer Will Packer confirmed that the Flossy Posse will indeed ride again.

"We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it's just about what kind of trip do we take, right? Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out," Packer revealed on Good Morning America last month.

In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for more on the whereabouts of that shifty Jessie Cook.

