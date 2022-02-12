Jada Pinkett Smith is a dazzling thief in first look at The Equalizer guest appearance

The Equalizer (TV reboot)

It's a Girls Trip reunion on CBS' The Equalizer later this month, and EW's got the exclusive first look.

Series star Queen Latifah will be joined by her former costar Jada Pinkett Smith when the latter guest stars in the episode set to air on Sunday, Feb. 27. In the episode, which is titled "Legacy," Latifah's McCall joins forces with Pinkett Smith's Jessie Cook, a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Cook is also described as a "savant-level thief" from McCall's CIA past who is the best at what she does, and is "devious, unpredictable, and amoral." Cook and McCall get along about as well as "oil and water," but they're also "a whole lot of fun to watch."

Some of that fun is on display in the first look at Pinkett Smith's character, below. She and Latifah can be seen donning glamorous gowns, as well as all-black leather get ups ready to take on a mission.

THE EQUALIZER Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie | Credit: JoJo Whilden/CBS

THE EQUALIZER Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie and Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall | Credit: JoJo Whilden/CBS

The Equalizer is a gender-flipped take on both the 1980s TV drama starring Edward Woodward and the Denzel Washington-led film series of the same name. It follows Latifah's disillusioned former CIA operative as she uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The episode with Pinkett Smith of the CBS Original series The Equalizer airs Sunday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

