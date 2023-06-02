"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

Jacky Oh, a former cast member on the improv and sketch comedy show Wild 'N Out, has died at 32.

In a statement posted on the show's Instagram page, a BET Media spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

The statement added, "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

Jacky Oh Jacky Oh | Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Oh died Wednesday in Miami. The outlet also reported that her longtime parter, comedian and rapper DC Young Fly, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild 'N Out at the time. The couple met while filming the Nick Cannon-created show in 2015 and shared three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince.

After appearing on Wild 'N Out for five seasons, Oh launched a lip gloss line and worked as a real estate agent.