Virgin River lovers, rejoice - Jack survives!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a new clip (below) from season 3 of Virgin River revealing Jack (Martin Henderson) to be doing just fine after being shot in a season finale cliffhanger. Or at least, fine, physically. Given that Jack already suffers from PTSD, we're willing to bet the emotional recovery will make up a portion of this season.

Things still seem to be going well between Jack and Mel (Alexandra Breckinridge) too. He's visiting her in her cabin while she reassures him about his recovery process and offers to let him break things to let off some steam (just preferably at his bar, because she doesn't have renters' insurance).

In fact, things are so good between Virgin River's most tortured couple that they even tell each other, "I love you," at the end of the clip.

Virgin River season 2 Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) on 'Virgin River' season 2 | Credit: NETFLIX

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief to see Jack live another day, after season 2 ended up on a cliffhanger that suggested Mel might have to face the loss of yet another loved one. But it seems the show isn't poised to spend much time on the question of his survival if this clip (or the season 3 trailer) is any indication.

That's on trend with what makes the show comfort viewing for so many. "There is something unusually… what's the word… comforting and cozy about it," Henderson told EW last year. "It's refreshingly romantic, particularly in an era where so much of what we find on television, particularly on cable and on streaming, is this tendency to keep pushing the envelope toward darker, more sinister material. When I read this, I thought it would be quite nice to just play someone who is wholesome. People do still want some goodness. It feels like an honor to be bringing that to people's homes right now."

Watch the clip above for more. Virgin River returns to Netflix July 9.