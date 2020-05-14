RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Warning: the following video of Jackie Cox is absolutely here to satiate a quarny fantasy you didn't know you had.

She made headway on season 12 as a Persian beauty, a comedically gifted darling, and purveyor of quirky runway looks, but EW's exclusive sneak peek (below) at the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race sees New York City queen Jackie Cox ascending to a godly status we're not entirely sure she ever intended to reach: your friendly, neighborhood "hot dad."

While preparing for this week's heavily choreographed dance challenge (which will determine the final four queens moving on to the finale), Jackie struggles to pick up dance moves Madonna collaborator Jamal Sims is throwing down on the main stage. Clad in bright blue hot pants and her signature (super thick) spectacles, Jackie adorably flounders as Jamal shouts at her to "scoot," "boom," "stir it up," "shake it," and "scoop it" (code for "dance," we assume), and her season 12 sisters giddily look on from the sidelines.

"I don't know if I look sexy!" Jackie squeals before Gigi Goode offers sage words of encouragement: "Come on, dad!"

"Jackie is dancing and just giving little daddy teas," Jaida Essence Hall says later in a confessional. "Hopefully she smooths it out. But, right now, it's interesting."

See if Jackie's dance moves land her a spot in the final four when RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, followed immediately by the final installment of the limited spin-off RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race at 9:30.

