Jackass star bitten in dangerous, Fonzie-inspired Shark Week stunt

If you thought Shark Week and Jackass seemed like a match made in infested-waters heaven, well, you might be wrong.

On the Sunday night Jackass Shark Week Special for Discovery's Shark Week, Sean McInerney (a.k.a. Poopies) had his hand bitten by a shark. Having already completed numerous stunts unscathed, the guys decided to push their daring one paddle further and literally "jump the shark" — a move inspired by a scene with Happy Days character Fonzie (Henry Winkler) in which he is pulled by a jet ski and then jumps over a shark-filled pool.

While Steve-O and Chris Pontius watched, McInerney mounted a ramp and then immediately plunged in to swim with the dangerous fishes. Upon entering the water, a shark took a bite out of McInerney's hand. Luckily, there was help (ahem) on hand and the prankster made it back to the boat, where his bloody appendage was tied in a tourniquet.

Some of McInerney's costars were unfazed. "This was only one bite in one spot?" asked Steve-O, who is no stranger to pain and has previously been bitten by a shark himself. "And he's not missing anything?"

Shark Week 2021 The 'Jackass' cast preparing for Shark Week 2021 | Credit: Discovery Channel

Pontius was a little more perturbed. "It's a reminder that, yeah, like, we are pushing it pretty hard," he said. "And this could happen, of course. It's either, like, everything's okay or this happens. And hopefully it's always everything's okay, everything's okay. But then... you know, this time it's not okay."

As for McInerney, he harbors no ill will. "I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was gonna happen," he said. "I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."