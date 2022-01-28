Jackass stars reveal how the classic 'Poo Cocktail Supreme' stunt was made

Jackass Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The stars of Jackass are ready to cut the bulls--- and reveal how one of the most iconic — and smelliest — stunts ever was made.

Below, EW has an exclusive video featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the Jackass crew looking back on some of their earlier, classic stunts from the MTV franchise ahead of the release of Jackass Forever (Feb. 4), and it is not for the faint of heart (or stomach). But really, would you expect anything less from Jackass after all these years?

Fans remember the "Poo Cocktail Supreme" from Jackass 3D, featuring Steve-O strapped in a used porta potty that's launched into the air on bungee cords. The hilariously disgusting stunt was based on the "Poo Cocktail" originally done by Knoxville in the very first episode of Jackass. But it turns out that originally Steve-O wanted to bungee down off of a bridge, and it was Jeff Tremaine's brilliant idea to send the porta potty up instead.

"It's just so genius that they switched it this way because it's at the peak of height that the poop comes out," Steve-O says.

The gang also looks back on the classic "High Five" stunt. Check it all out in the video below:

