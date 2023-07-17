Quaid joined Aya Cash, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit on the front lines of the actors' strike.

Jack Quaid reunites with The Boys costars on SAG-AFTRA picket line

Jack Quaid's resistance to megacorporations doesn't end on screen. The star of the superhero satire The Boys hit the picket line in New York on Monday as part the SAG-AFTRA strike, where he linked up with his costars Aya Cash, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

Sharing a photo of the foursome on Instagram, Quaid added the caption, "Striking with THE GIRLS." He also included the hashtags "#sagaftrastrong" and "#sagstrike."

In a previous Instagram post over the weekend, Quaid gave his followers a sense of what to expect from him and his fellow actors until the strike is resolved. "I can't promote any of my projects until SAG-AFTRA gets a fair deal, so strap in for a lot of 👍🏻 and strike memes for the foreseeable future," he wrote.

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing some 160,000 actors and other performers, declared a strike last week after negotiations for a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers fell apart. Starting July 14, SAG-AFTRA members joined Hollywood screenwriters on the picket lines after the WGA walked out in May.

At a press conference announcing the actors' strike, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a fiery speech, "We are being victimized by a very greedy entity… The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI. This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth."

Quaid has had a busy 2023 so far: In addition to his supporting role in Oppenheimer, he voiced an alternate version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and is playing Superman/Clark Kent on the Max animated series My Adventures With Superman. He's also slated to reprise his animated Star Trek: Lower Decks role in live action on an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

