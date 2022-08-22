We don't yet know about how Ensign Boimler feels about Spock, but actor Jack Quaid is over the moon about Ethan Peck.

Quaid teases what's in store in the upcoming crossover event between the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in an interview with EW. And it sounds like he had a good time with Peck.

"It was great. That cast was awesome," Quaid, who voices Boimler on Lower Decks, says. "Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It's amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?"

Season 2 of Strange New Worlds, which already filmed, will feature an episode that involves Quaid's Boimler and Tawny Newsome's Ensign Mariner (also from Lower Decks) appearing in live-action form. Quaid confirms he got to wear his Starfleet uniform, too.

"[Boimler] holds such a special place in my heart. He's one of my favorite characters I've ever played, but to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time," the actor says.

The uniform, however, was sweatier than expected.

"I figured it would be sweaty 'cause I tend to sweat a lot, but my God, that thing is not breathable," Quaid admits. "It looked really good, but there were those first few fittings where I had the purple hair, I had the uniform on, it just blew my mind. The coolest part was I was able to study the show and look at how the artist animated Boimler and how he moved, and I was able to put a little bit of that in there."

Quaid also dishes on season 3 of Lower Decks, premiering Aug. 25 on Paramount+. Not only will the crew be traveling to Deep Space Nine in an episode, but the actor feels the show Star Trek: Deep Space Nine looms larger in the grander scheme of things on Lower Decks.

"We actually get to see the station, we get to walk the promenade, and you get to see some familiar faces," Quaid says. The season 3 trailer showed a shot of Sisko's Creole Kitchen, but Quaid points out there's a Bajoran security chief this season, as well. "I'm just so excited that fans get to see that," he continues, "'cause we started the tease in one of the early seasons where a ship was docked at Deep Space Nine. It was in a flashback and fans freaked out about that, but I think it's gonna make a lot of Deep Space Nine fans very, very happy."

