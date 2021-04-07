Beloved wildlife expert Jack Hanna retiring from public life after dementia diagnosis

"His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated," Hanna's children Kathaleen, Suzanne, and Julie wrote in a statement posted to social media . "Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him."

"While Dad's health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through. And yes — he still wears his khakis at home," they added. "To keep everyone safe in light of COVID-19 restrictions, we are asking for privacy, which is ironic given Dad's love of interacting with people. We are grateful that the many hearts he's touched over the years are with him during this journey, which gives us strength."