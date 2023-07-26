Jack Gleeson is unrecognizable in a first look at BBC's The Famous Five series adaptation.

Game of Thrones villain returns to TV: Get a look at his devious new mustache

Jack Gleeson trades in a crown for a mustache for his role in BBC's upcoming series adaptation of Enid Blyton's The Famous Five books.

The actor, best known for his role as the tyrannical King Joffrey in Game of Thrones, is unrecognizable in a newly shared first look photo of him as the character Wentworth. Based on the 21 Famous Five novels and short stories Blyton penned between 1942 and 1963, the series follows five young explorers as they encounter "treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets," per the synopsis.

The core cast includes Diaana Babnicova (as George), Elliott Rose (Julian), Kit Rakusen (Dick), and Flora Jacoby Richardson (Anne). Rounding out the five explorers is Kip, a Bearded Collie Cross set to play the group's faithful furry pal, Timmy. Gleeson and the explorers are joined by Ann Akinjirin (as Fanny), James Lance (Quentin), and Diana Quick (Mrs Wentworth).

Jack Gleeson Jack Gleeson as Wentworth in 'The Famous Five' | Credit: JAMES PARDON/BBC

"Our brilliant young cast are mindblowingly talented and, along with Kip, they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way," episode 1 director and executive producer Tim Kirkby said in a statement. "Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James, and Diana we can't wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen."

Filming is currently underway in the UK. A debut date has not been set yet.

On Game of Thrones, Gleeson rose to prominence for his role as the villainous Joffrey, who met his demise in season 6 in 2014. Gleeson took a hiatus from acting following his exit, telling EW of the decision at the time, "I've been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there's the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun."

Image Jack Gleeson | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it," he added. "It's not like I hate it, it's just not what I want to do."

He returned to TV in 2020 with a role in the BBC comedy series Out Of Her Mind, starring opposite Sara Pascoe, Cash Holland, and Fiona Button. Gleeson also recently starred in the 2021 movie Rebecca's Boyfriend opposite Cameron Macaulay, Mark Doherty, and Emer Casey. He's also set to appear in the upcoming western film In the Land of Saints and Sinners opposite Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon.

