See the photos of Black's return as Po in the new animated series from Netflix and Dreamworks.

It's National Panda Day ... do you know where your pandas are?

If the answer is no — shame on you — but the good news is everyone's favorite ursine martial artist, Po, the titular star of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, is back ... and so is the man who voices him, Jack Black.

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' | Credit: NETFLIX

The actor announced his return to the role in the new Netflix animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on TikTok on Wednesday.

"Trivia question," Black said. "What's black and white and knows kung fu? It's me. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, new Kung Fu Panda series, coming to Netflix July 2022. It's so good, it will blow your mind."

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' | Credit: NETFLIX

According to a press release, "when a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' | Credit: NETFLIX

Black first voiced the beloved panda in the OG Kung Fu Panda in 2008, a box office hit grossing more than $630 million worldwide. Two sequels followed, Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. The first two movies were nominated for Best Animated Film at the Oscars, and the trilogy has made more than $1.8 billion globally, making it the tenth highest grossing animated franchise ever.

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' | Credit: NETFLIX

While there have been several Kung Fu Panda television shows — Legends of Awesomeness on Nickelodeon and The Paws of Destiny on Amazon Prime Video — this is the first series to have Black reprise his role. So consider that your National Panda Day gift. (I, however, will still be expecting mine in the mail ... )

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' | Credit: NETFLIX

There's currently no premiere date for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

