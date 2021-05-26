Jack Black, D'Arcy Carden, and Paul Bettany to pitch in for Red Nose Day Live
Plus, we're revealing several of the games the celebs will take part in.
Red Nose Day stars, assemble!
School of Rock's Jack Black, The Good Place alum D'Arcy Carden, and Avengers star Paul Bettany have been added to the lineup for the 2021 installment of Red Nose Day Live, EW can exclusively report.
The Comic Relief US event takes place May 27, and also joining the roster are Seinfeld's Jason Alexander, New Girl star Justin Long, and Buffy alum Seth Green.
We can also reveal three of the games some of the celebs are set to take part in: Red Nose Quiz Show, Red Nose Game Night, and Red Nose Doodle.
Red Nose Day Live, which raises money to combat child poverty, is taking a multiplatform approach for this year's installment. It all starts at 5:30 p.m. ET with a pass-the-baton-style approach, moving across creator channels and streams. But the easiest way to view it is on Red Nose Day's YouTube channel or at RedNoseDay.Org/Live, powered by fundraising platform Tiltify.
Among the talent already announced are a mix of gamers and celebs, including Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Joel McHale, Lamorne Morris, Game Theorists' MatPat, Rooster Teeth, Neekolul, and Crank Gameplays' Ethan Nestor.
Red Nose Day programming will also return to NBC that evening (at 8 p.m. ET/PT), featuring a fast-paced themed episode of game show The Wall, being played by a Houston family described by the network as "community-focused." Additionally, host Chris Hardwick will have an opportunity to raise funds for the cause as he tries out the wall himself. The network promises surprise celebrity guests will appear in the episode.
