Jack Black, D'Arcy Carden, and Paul Bettany to pitch in for Red Nose Day Live

Plus, we're revealing several of the games the celebs will take part in.

Red Nose Day stars, assemble!

We can also reveal three of the games some of the celebs are set to take part in: Red Nose Quiz Show, Red Nose Game Night, and Red Nose Doodle.

Red Nose Day Jack Black, D’Arcy Carden, and Paul Bettany have joined 'Red Nose Day Live' | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Vera Anderson/WireImage

Red Nose Day Live, which raises money to combat child poverty, is taking a multiplatform approach for this year's installment. It all starts at 5:30 p.m. ET with a pass-the-baton-style approach, moving across creator channels and streams. But the easiest way to view it is on Red Nose Day's YouTube channel or at RedNoseDay.Org/Live, powered by fundraising platform Tiltify.

Red Nose Day programming will also return to NBC that evening (at 8 p.m. ET/PT), featuring a fast-paced themed episode of game show The Wall, being played by a Houston family described by the network as "community-focused." Additionally, host Chris Hardwick will have an opportunity to raise funds for the cause as he tries out the wall himself. The network promises surprise celebrity guests will appear in the episode.