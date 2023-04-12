J.K. Rowling will be an executive producer on new Harry Potter TV series

The author said she's looking forward to "being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

It's officially time to head back to Hogwarts.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it has greenlit a Harry Potter scripted television series, which will be executive produced by author J.K. Rowling, during its Max press event on Wednesday.

Much like the film series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson that came before it, the upcoming Max Original aims to faithfully adapt Rowling's beloved tale of the Boy Who Lived and his epic fight against the evil Lord Voldemort. However, instead of appearing in film installments, the Golden Trio's magical adventures at Hogwarts will be explored over the course of multiple seasons, bringing greater life and detail to the Wizarding World.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," Rowling said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," added Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

The upcoming show promises to be "authentic" to Rowling's seven novels and introduce audiences to a new cast of actors, as well as the return of "much loved characters," "dramatic locations," and "fantastic detail" that Harry Potter fans have grown up reading, per the release.

The news is sure to ignite controversy among those who've taken issue with Rowling's repeated comments about the transgender community. The author has been criticized by members of own her fanbase and LGBTQIA+ organizations for reiterating hurtful rhetoric that is tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement, which often posits the belief that trans women are not women. In a recent interview, Rowling claimed that "a ton of Potter fans were still with me" and that they were grateful that I'd said what I said."

"My position is that I am absolutely upholding the positions that I took in Potter," she continued. "My position is that this activist movement, in the form that it's currently taking, echoes the very thing that I was warning against in Harry Potter."

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously expressed his interest in developing even more Harry Potter magic during an earnings call last November.

"[There will be] a focus on the big movies that are loved, that are tentpoled, that people are going to leave early from dinner to go to see — and we have a lot of them," Zaslav said at the time. "Batman, Superman, Aquaman, if we can do something with J.K. [Rowling] on Harry Potter going forward, Lord of the Rings, what are we doing with Game of Thrones? What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We're focused on franchises."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: