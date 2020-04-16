J.J. Abrams making The Shining, Justice League Dark TV shows for HBO Max

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams is making three TV shows for HBO Max, including a prequel series to The Shining and a take on DC's Justice League Dark.

Perhaps the most intriguing entry is Overlook, a which is billed as "a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King's masterpiece The Shining. Overlook explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Overlook will be a 10-episode drama written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, who worked on Hulu's King-inspired series Castle Rock.

There's also a series based on characters from the Justice League Dark universe, the details of which will be revealed at a later date. The JLD was introduced in 2011 and features a group of supernatural DC characters like John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, the Changing Man, and Zatanna.

And there's an original series called Duster, which is co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead). Duster is set in the 1970s Southwest and is about "a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate whose life goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

Abrams will executive-produce all three shows via Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television Group. HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform, set to debut in May.

