It's Always Sunny alum Mary Lynn Rajskub on who to blame for Gail the Snail being so gross

Even Mary Lynn Rajskub can't help but be grossed out by Gail the Snail.

During her appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the comedian and 24 fan favorite watched in disgust as her It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia character lived up to her reputation.

"Why the clip that you guys picked," Rajskub says, needing to cover her face as she watched Gail the Snail spit. "Let's find the most disgusting of the most disgusting."

But she knows exactly who to the point the finger at for the antics of Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) cousin who has a brief sexual relationship with their dad (Danny DeVito), mentioning the show's stars and producers, Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney.

"Looking at this clip, I want to blame Charlie Day, for the spitting in particular," declares Rajskub. "The three of them are so collaborative and when I showed up I didn't really pre-plan on how I was going to do the character... I remember I kept going back to the hair and makeup because we had to get that right line and I also didn't want to do a caricature of, like, a gross person."

McElhenney has already said the show will address the pandemic in its upcoming record-breaking 15th season.

