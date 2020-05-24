New season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will tackle coronavirus

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia type TV Show network FXX genre Comedy

FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will address the coronavirus pandemic during its 15th season. Series creator and star Rob McElhenney said the gang will tackle the topic on the comedy, which he's been writing during the quarantine.

“Well, we actually do have an episode called ‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’ where we quarantine ourselves in the bar," McElhenney says about the seventh episode of season 9 to NME. "I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that. When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!”

Although the show's 15th season is still in negotiations, McElhenney would be happy if it went on forever. With its previous season, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia tied The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for longest-running live-action TV comedy in history.

“How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever," McElhenney says about Sunny. "If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don’t. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?”

