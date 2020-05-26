The renewal makes Always Sunny the longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American television history.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed for record-breaking 15th season

Let's call this one, "The Gang Breaks a Record."

On Tuesday, FX officially announced a season 15 renewal for network mainstay It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The news makes the beloved comedy the longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American television history.

This is the latest comedy renewal for the network, which is also greenlighting new seasons of Better Things, Dave, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Hailing from stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day, Sunny has continued to be ignored when it comes awards season but they've managed to be the little show that could, thanks to a passionate fan base and the gang's (also including Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito) desire to keep going. Talking to EW from set last year, the cast discussed everything from the origins of the show to whether they will end anytime soon.

"For us, we just have a short checklist: Do we still enjoy it, are we still having fun, are we still stretching ourselves creatively, and is the audience still there?" said McElhenney. "It seems like all those boxes keep getting checked, so we keep coming back.

Added DeVito: "There’s no rumblings about stopping. Next year we’ll come back and do another season and just keep going. Right now I’m having everyone sign this script for a friend of mine’s kid who is in England and went through something. It’s his favorite show and he pops it on when he feels like he needs a lift. He’s 11. So our fanbase is growing; we have older guys, women, 11-year-old kids. If we can be like Warner Bros. cartoons, let’s do it. Throw on a Looney Tunes once and a while and see what Frank and the gang are doing."

Sunny will return in 2021, and McElhenney has already said the show will address the current pandemic. And they already have plenty of experience in that writing department, considering season 9 features an episode titled, "The Gang Gets Quarantined."

