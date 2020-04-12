Issa Rae hosting virtual Insecure block party to celebrate season 4 premiere

Image zoom HBO

Insecure type TV Show network HBO

Issa Rae is celebrating Insecure's season 4 premiere with a virtual block party on Sunday and everyone is invited.

Rae has full list of events planned around the show's debut episode "Lowkey Feelin' Myself," with the night kicking off via her Instagram Live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT where Rae will be joined by members of the cast for a special Q&A session. The celebration continues with a live Instagram DJ set with Zaytoven at HBO's Insecure Instagram account at 10 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The soiree moves to Twitter at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for a live watch party of the episode, followed by a live Instagram performance by a surprise musical guest 45 minutes later at HBO's Insecure Instagram account.

Music has always been an important element of the hit HBO series, the network recently announced a companion soundtrack is set to be released this summer.

“I absolutely love working on the music for Insecure and this season is no different," Rae said in a statement. "Not only did we continue to select songs that elevate our storytelling, but we also had artists and songwriters create original music for the season. The soundtrack is the perfect mix of some of my favorite songs from the season and I’m excited to share it with fans of the show.”

Artists featured on the album include Cautious Clay, Yung Baby Tate, and St. Panther.

Related content: