The new unscripted HBO Max show produced by the Insecure star follows a South L.A. friend group that's young, Black, ambitious, and on their way towards making their dreams reality.

From executive producer Issa Rae comes Sweet Life: Los Angeles, a whole new look at L.A. through the eyes of seven young, ambitious Black men and women at a point in their lives where they are finally seeing the fruits of their labor.

To get an idea of what that looks like, EW has the exclusive trailer for the unscripted HBO Max series below.

Offering something in between MTV's The Hills and BET's Baldwin Hills, the new 10-episode series finds a way to mix business and pleasure. Within the group of longtime friends from South L.A. are high school sweethearts Cheryl Des Vignes and Jerrold Smith II, a fashion designer and marketing specialist, respectively, who are trying to negotiate the next steps of their relationship as their careers level up.

Streetwear CEO Jordan Bentley and Briana Jones, a medical account specialist moonlighting as a skincare entrepreneur, have a little bit more of a complicated relationship. While their flirtation is on-again, off-again, Jones starts the series off hoping to embrace singlehood.

Less worried about their love lives are P'Jae Compton, Tylynn Burns, and Amanda Scott. While music manager Compton is a bit aimless in romantic pursuits, and event planner Burns gravitates towards being the peacemaker of the group, PR consultant Scott is laser-focused on a project that could be a path towards building generational wealth for her and her community.

The show is produced by HOORAE, Main Event Media (an All3Media America Company), and Morning Dew Pictures. In addition to Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook, and Sun de Graaf also serve as executive producers. Additionally, Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson "Sunny" Yim serve as co-executive producers, and Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.

sweet life HBO Max's new unscripted series 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' premiere on Thursday, Aug. 19. | Credit: hbo max

Sweet Life: Los Angeles premieres on Thursday, Aug. 19, with its first three episodes. Three additional episodes will premiere each Thursday for the following two weeks, with the first season wrapping with a reunion special that launches Sept. 9.

