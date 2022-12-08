It joins FBoy Island and Legendary as the latest reality show the streamer has axed.

Things just turned sour for Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality series.

Star Cheryl Des Vignes has confirmed the show's cancellation on her Instagram Story, writing, "Very sad end to an era, but not a [sic] end to any of us. Thanks, everyone, for all the love and support." Along with her message, she posted a screenshot of an article detailing the news.

Amanda Scott, who also appeared on the Rae-created series, shared the post on her page as well.

Representatives for Rae and HBO Max did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The NAACP Image Award–nominated series — which followed a group of friends as they navigated life and professional ambitions in California — has ended after two seasons, making it the streaming network's third reality series to be nixed in the past week.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles Jaylenn Hart, Kamie Crawford, Issa Rae, Jerrold Smith II, Briana Jones Issa Rae and the 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' cast | Credit: Jessica Perez/HBO Max

Rae, who rose to prominence as the co-creator and star of the HBO comedy Insecure, created Sweet Life, which premiered in 2021. HBO Max renewed it for a second season, which premiered in August.

That same month, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to merge HBO Max with Discovery+ to form one unified streaming service set to launch in the summer of 2023.

Amid the scrapping of the big-budgeted DC superhero flick Batgirl after it had completed filming, CEO David Zaslav stressed during an earnings call that the merger would not result in a scaling-down of original content.

"There was some buzz today about [how] HBO Max [is] going to start doing less series, and our strategy is to embrace and support and then drive the incredible success that HBO Max is having," he said.

HBO Max is currently home to popular scripted series like Jean Smart's Hacks, the Gossip Girl reboot, and the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That, starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

