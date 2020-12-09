Issa Rae is a queen with a big problem (and an adorable Muppet daughter) in Sesame Street clip
No need to tell Issa Rae how to get to Sesame Street — she's already found her way there.
The Insecure star will make her Sesame Street debut on Thursday's episode, playing a queen with a big problem: she can't find enough bricks to build a play castle for her daughter. Fortunately, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Rosita are there to help, coming up with a clever solution you can see in the exclusive clip below. (That's also Rae doing the voice of her adorable Muppet daughter, by the way.)
Rae is just one of several celebrities stopping by Sesame Street this season, with other upcoming guests including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Billy Porter, and Kelsea Ballerini.
Sesame Street's 51st season debuted Nov. 12 on HBO Max, marking the long-running show's first time airing new episodes on a streaming platform. The move was announced last year, after first-run episodes began airing on HBO in 2016. New episodes will continue to air on PBS after their debut on HBO Max.
