Issa Rae to relaunch Project Greenlight at HBO Max

The Insecure actress and producer also landed an unscripted series at the premium network that follows a group of Black friends in South L.A.

These days, Issa Rae has nothing to be insecure about. The actress and producer is teaming up with HBO Max for a pair of upcoming projects, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Rae will relaunch Project Greenlight, a Miramax and HBO docuseries about aspiring directors that first premiered in 2001. The latest iteration trails a new generation of female filmmakers directing a feature film. Rae will serve as an executive producer and appear in all of the show's episodes, acting as a mentor and providing guidance to the subjects. HBO Max will premiere the filmmakers' finished work following completion of the eight-episode series.

Issa Rae Issa Rae | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Image

"At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet," Jennifer O'Connell, HBO Max's executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family, said in a press release.

"By relaunching the iconic Project Greenlight with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard," added Marc Helwig, Miramax's head of worldwide television.

The first two seasons of Project Greenlight aired on HBO from 2001 to 2003, before the show moved to Bravo for its third season. Its fourth season aired on HBO in 2015 and then the series was canceled in 2016.

Rae's goal for this go-around is to spotlight overlooked directors and artists. "I want this version of the show to make filmmaking feel attainable," the actress said in the June cover story for Vanity Fair.

HBO Max has also ordered Sweet Life: Los Angeles, an "honest and unique" unscripted series from the Insecure actress that follows a group of young ambitious Black friends in their mid-twenties as they navigate life, love, family, and their careers. Rae told Vanity Fair that the project, presented in the style of Laguna Beach and The Hills, was also inspired by one of her favorite shows, the BET series Baldwin Hills, which aired from 2007 to 2009.

"We're so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black L.A. life," said Rae in a statement. "We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have."

Rae signed a five-year overall deal in March that brought her Hoorae media label in partnership with WarnerMedia, giving HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. television exclusive rights to her television work, plus a first-look film deal spanning WarnerMedia brands, including HBO Max, New Line, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.