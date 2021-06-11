Issa Rae and Insecure costars share emotional posts from final day of filming HBO series

Insecure type TV Show network HBO

The end of an era.

Issa Rae is marking her final day of filming her HBO series Insecure.

"Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO," the co-creator and star tweeted. "Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week."

Issa Rae Issa Rae | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rae went on to express her gratitude, as she wrapped up the fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning comedy.

"Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us," she wrote.

The actress paired her tweet with a collection of behind-the-scenes pics from the final days onset, showing her and her costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji in "final season" matching sweats.

On her Instastory, Rae also shared a series of snaps, including one of some beautiful flowers and a note, which she thanked Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy for sending, calling him a "beautiful, considerate man." She also shared a video of Orji's emotional last day, showing the actress getting applause from the crew.

"I know that I'll never have a co-star as generous and as beautiful as you. Thank you for holding me and us down for 6 years. I love you FOREVER," Rae captioned a shot of the two actresses together.

Prentice Penny, Insecure's executive producer and showrunner, also shared his emotions on social media as things on the set of Insecure came to an end.

"Hella Over. ❤️ The way #insecurehbo changed my life is too incredible to sum up in a post. All I can say is I'm so thankful and grateful to my sister @issarae for trusting me with her baby," Penny penned on Instagram.

"To all my writers, directors, cast and crew that ever worked on the show, I truly appreciate every thing you poured into it. To my amazing wife @mz_money_penny and my three children I can't thank you enough for understanding and being patient through all of the sacrifices. I can only hope one day you look back proudly that your husband and father tried to do something positive for the culture. And to the culture, just know everything I did was because I love you. Thank you and good night."

Orji, who played Issa's best friend Molly, also got in the post-show social action, sharing her passion for having worked with a team she cherished so much over the years.

"I'm gon'miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn't just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with," Orji wrote on Instagram.

Ellis, who played Lawrence, also posted a Instastory full of snaps from across the years, including one showing Rae asleep on a couch, which he wrote Orji persuaded him to take.

Insecure Credit: Jay Ellis/Instagram

In January, HBO confirmed the fifth season of Insecure would be its last.

