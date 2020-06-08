Issa Rae shocked after Donald Trump likes tweet about Insecure

"What the f— is this?" the series creator and star asked after learning the president may be a fan of her show.

Insecure type TV Show network HBO

Donald Trump's Twitter account currently has just one "liked" tweet and his choice took a lot of people by surprise.

The president — or someone using his account — pressed the "like" button on a post about the final moments of the HBO dramedy Insecure's latest episode, titled "Lowkey Trying." The tweet Trump liked read, "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end...Damn Molly" alongside a GIF from the movie The Color Purple.

Fans of the show were left dumbfounded when they noticed the president's interaction with the tweet on Sunday night. Even series creator and star Issa Rae was shocked to discover the news.

"What the f— is this?" she tweeted.

Rae also replied to her The Lovebirds costar Kumail Nanjiani, who tweeted: "Well I found one thing I have in common with him: we’re both big fans of @IssaRae."

She replied simply, "Kumail" with a GIF of her own.

It is unknown whether Trump actually watches the show and if he intended to like the post or did so by mistake but it remains the only tweet he's liked as of Monday. Some Twitter users suggested he may have been watching the series as research for a race and national unity speech he's reportedly giving on the heels of massive protests across the United States after the death of George Floyd. CNN reports White House officials are considering the move in response to the president's failed attempts to address the issues after many missteps.

Insecure's fourth season wraps on June 14. No word yet if Trump is looking forward to seeing how it all plays out.

Related content: