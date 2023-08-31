Irina and Amber come face-to-face for the first time since their pod altercation. EW has your exclusive first look at their encounter in the upcoming season 4 special.

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Love Is Blind: Season 4 - Trailer Irina Solomonova, Shelby | Credit: courtesy netflix

In the first few episodes of season 4, Irina and Micah bonded as BFFs while bullying the other women during the pod portion of the reality dating show. One of their worst offenses happened when Paul ended things with Amber to be with Micah, and Micah had Irina eavesdrop on Amber while she was crying about the breakup with Chelsea in the women's living quarters immediately after. Amber noticed Irina listening in, and Chelsea ultimately confronted Micah and Irina about it. But it's not until the upcoming three-episode After the Altar special that Irina finally apologizes to Amber for her actions — and Amber has the best response.

"You were nothing but kind to me and you always had this lift-y spirit, and to watch you cry and really go through this and be so heartbroken, and me absolutely dismiss your emotions and feelings just wasn't okay," Irina tells Amber. "I wanted you to know, from the bottom of my heart, in person, I'm very sorry. I don't say it as an excuse, but I didn't realize you were crying at all. Where I was standing, I couldn't see you. Obviously something was happening emotionally — "

That's when Amber cuts in to say, "Both of you knew exactly who I came out of that date with. Come on." When Irina tries to respond, Amber interrupts her again to shut her down in a very mature way, ending with an iconic: "Be better, that's all."

Watch their full encounter in the video below.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres Friday on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: