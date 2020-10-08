Invincible TV series unveils first look at Robert Kirkman's animated superhero saga

Amazon is powering up another superhero series for its streaming platform.

The first teaser for Invincible, the upcoming animated series based on Robert Kirkman's long-running comic book, was unveiled during a virtual New York Comic Con panel Thursday. The teaser gives us our first look at the adaptation, which Kirkman promises will follow the comics "very closely."

"We're putting a little bit of spice in there to keep you guys guessing… but all the stuff that you want to be there will be there," Kirkman said during the panel.

The series will also faithfully translate the gory violence of its source material to the screen. "It's a very important element to the story," Kirkman said. "That, to me, is a really cool element of realism that Invincible has. There's some really insane, graphic things that I think would happen when you have super-powerful people coming up against each other, and that has to be maintained."

"It's everything I've ever wanted," Kirkman said of Dorn's performance. "I was in the recording booth and I was almost crying."

The series is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. You can watch the full trailer above, and the full panel here.