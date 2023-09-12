Following the brutal twist that closed out the first season of Prime Video's animated superhero series, the co-creator says the upcoming episodes "represent an expansion of the universe."

The first season of Invincible – Prime Video's animated adaptation of the superhero comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley — was packed with high-flying escapades, high school romance, and brutal beatdowns. But the season finale really pulled the rug out from under protagonist Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) with the revelation that his dad Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is actually not a benevolent Superman figure, but rather the advance agent of the bloodthirsty Viltrumite Empire, who have Earth next on their list of planets to conquer.

Omni-Man may have soared off into space just short of killing his son, but his shadow looms large as Mark figures out what's next. Readers of the comic know that this is where the saga of Invincible really kicks into gear. First-time viewers should buckle in, because things only get bigger and better from here.

"I think Invincible season 1 is a clear representation of what you're going to get from this show, but overall season 2 is going to feel much bigger than season 1," Kirkman tells EW. "The overarching story of Invincible that'll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood... and possibly even into old age. So in season 2, we'll see him maturing and growing up a little bit."

Invincible FTVP Invincible (Steven Yeun) faces off against the Mauler twins in 'Invincible' season 2 | Credit: Courtesy Prime Video

Kirkman adds, "But also, Omni-Man is gone and he could not be more essential to the survival of Earth. I think that, if anything, people should be aware of the fact that not only did Omni-Man become a threat at the end of the first season, but he also revealed a larger threat in the Viltrumites themselves. That threat is going to come into play in season 2, and Omni-Man is not there to defend the Earth, especially from his own people. That ends up being a terrifying prospect that hangs over the series for a good long time."

This is a major difference between Invincible and, say, the superhero universes of Marvel or DC. Even when the Avengers go into space or the Justice League interacts with the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps, Earth is always of paramount importance to those fictional galaxies. Not so in Invincible! Earth is just one of many planets in the universe — and one of many targets for the rampaging Viltrumites.

But there's a positive side to that, too. Not everyone in space is out to conquer Earth, as we learned from friendly alien Allen (Seth Rogen), who represents the UN-like Coalition of Planets that seeks to oppose the Viltrumite Empire.

"Season 2 overall represents an opening of the universe, an expansion of the universe," Kirkman says. "There were hints of things that are going on in season 1, and we're actually going to get to see those things. The Coalition of Planets was mentioned in season 1. The Coalition of Planets is something that we're actually going to see in season 2. And there's larger things on Earth. There are different factions, different villains, different things happening."

Different heroes will also get their chance to shine alongside Mark. Even though the show is named Invincible, a special episode released earlier this year timed to San Diego Comic-Con focused entirely on Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), the beautiful redhead who can manipulate matter at the atomic level. Fans should know that Invincible: Atom Eve is essential viewing.

"Atom Eve is an extremely important character to the series," Kirkman says. "She becomes more and more involved in the show as we move forward, and she was a very popular character just in season 1. When you ask fans who they want to see more of, Atom Eve's usually at the top of the list. So we thought it'd be nice to give some backstory on her and have viewers understand her more. It was a perfect storm of a narrative reason, because there are a lot of things about Eve's backstory that are revealed in that episode that are very important to later on in the show, and also a fan reason, because fans want more of the character. It was a gift to the fans to tide them over for season 2."

Invincible FTVP Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) in 'Invincible' season 2 | Credit: Courtesy Prime Video

Kirkman says there's a possibility more specials featuring other characters could come in the future, though he doesn't want to take too much energy away from the production of the actual show. For now, season 2 will have plenty of material for Mark and his friends to deal with.

"One of the cool things about Invincible is that it is the same kind of all-encompassing superhero universe that you'd see with DC or the MCU, but it all happens in one story," Kirkman says. "So there are things that are going to be happening at the bottom of the ocean, there are things that are going to be happening on the moon and in deep space, but it all involves Invincible and it all fits into one story. There's also going to be the same mundane, day-to-day human stuff that Mark has to deal with. So a random episode of Invincible could deal with five different bizarre aspects of a superhero universe that you get all at once. But it all makes sense, and it all works in the context of the story because you're seeing it through Mark's perspective."

Kirkman continues, "Ultimately, what you're experiencing is Mark's life and how bizarre it is that this is his world and this is normal to him. But what's normal to him is entertaining to us!"

Invincible season 2 is set to premiere Nov. 3 on Prime Video.

Make sure to check out EW's Fall TV Preview cover story on Gen V — as well as all of our 2023 Fall TV Preview content, releasing through Sept. 21.