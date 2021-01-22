Robert Kirkman's Invincible to premiere in March

Invincible (TV Show) Close Streaming Options

The last time Steven Yeun starred in a TV show based on a comic written by Robert Kirkman the result was The Walking Dead. So, you can see why a lot of folks are very excited about the arrival of the new Kirkman-Yuen collaboration Invincible.

It was announced today that the first three episodes of Amazon's animated superhero show will premiere on Friday, March 26. New episodes will be available on Amazon Prime Video each following Friday, culminating in the season finale April 30.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who's just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible costars Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder, among others.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: