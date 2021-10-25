The series hails from Shonda Rhimes and also stars Anna Chlumsky.

Ozark star Julia Garner becomes infamous grifter Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna first look

Ozark star Julia Garner is ready to make off with our hearts again — and maybe more.

The two-time Emmy winner stays in the Netflix family as the face of Shonda Rhimes' new series Inventing Anna, with the streamer releasing the first look Monday.

Based on real events and the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," Inventing Anna stars Garner as convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey.

Here's the official logline: "A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The cast also includes Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Arian Moayed (Succession), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Jeff Perry (Scandal), and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black).

Inventing Anna is slated to premiere in 2022.

